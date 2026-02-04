KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) signed Tuesday two strategic agreements with Italy's Eni and Oman's OQ Group to develop major energy and petrochemical projects, on the sidelines of the Kuwait Oil and Gas Show (KOGS 2026).



KOGS 2026 was held under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.



Q8 signed an agreement with Eni to build an industrial complex for biofuel production in Sicily, Italy.

Q8's CEO Shafi Al-Ajmi said the joint investment between Q8 and Eni marks a significant step in expanding both companies' biofuel production capabilities and strengthens their longstanding partnership, which dates back to their collaboration at the Milazzo refinery in 1996.



Al-Ajmi explained that the complex will utilize Eni's Ecofining technology to convert vegetable oil waste into 100 percent renewable biofuel, with an annual production capacity of 500,000 metric tons.

The facility will be designed to produce hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).



He noted that these fuels are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65 percent compared to conventional fossil fuel blends, supporting decarbonization efforts across land, sea, and air transport sectors, and aligning with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's 2050 energy transition strategy.



Separately, Q8 signed an agreement with Oman's OQ Group to develop a petrochemical complex in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

OQ Group CEO Ashraf Al-Mamari said the project reflects the partners' shared commitment to advancing a strategically important venture that supports regional cooperation, economic diversification, and Oman Vision 2040.



Al-Ajmi, on his part, highlighted that the project would strengthen economic ties between Kuwait and Oman's energy sectors, benefiting from Duqm's strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and competitive feedstock advantages.



Established in 1983, Q8 is a global marketing subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), operating more than 4,800 retail fuel stations across Europe, including over 2,800 in Italy.



The company also supplies aviation fuel to more than 70 international airports, produces and markets lubricants, and holds stakes in refineries in Italy, Vietnam, and Oman through partnerships with global oil companies.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).