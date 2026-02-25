As global fuel prices continue to fluctuate, a February 2026 ranking has revealed that petrol remains most affordable in African countries such as Libya, Angola, and Algeria, where heavy government subsidies and strong oil production help keep pump prices among the lowest in the world.

Below are the top 10 African countries with the cheapest petrol prices in January 2026, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Libya – $0.024



Libya offers petrol at approximately $0.024 per litre, about ₦33 per litre, making it the cheapest in Africa and one of the lowest globally. Government subsidies and abundant oil reserves keep fuel affordable, even amid political instability.

Angola – $0.327

Angola sells petrol at $0.327, roughly ₦451 per litre, Domestic crude production and managed pricing help keep fuel relatively inexpensive.

Algeria – $0.362



Algeria offers petrol at $0.362, around ₦500 per litre, supported by government subsidies and a strong oil and gas sector.

Egypt – $0.448



Egypt’s petrol price is about $0.448, around ₦620 per litre,recent subsidy reductions have moderately increased retail prices compared with highly subsidized markets.

Nigeria – $0.580



Petrol costs in Nigeria are around $0.580, approximately ₦800 per litre, influenced by subsidy reforms and exchange rate shifts.

Sudan – $0.700



Sudan sells petrol at $0.700, about ₦950 per litre , reflecting economic challenges and limited refining capacity.

Ethiopia – $0.789



Ethiopia’s petrol price of $0.789 equals roughly ₦1,090 per litre, with high dependence on imports affecting costs.

Liberia – $0.853



Liberia offers petrol at $0.853, around ₦1,180 per litre, with import reliance making prices sensitive to international markets.

Tunisia – $0.876



In Tunisia, petrol costs $0.876, about ₦1,210 per litre, influenced by imports and periodic subsidy adjustments.

Gabon – $1.075



Gabon sells petrol at $1.075, approximately ₦1,485 per litre, with less subsidization than other oil-producing countries.

