PHOTO
As global fuel prices continue to fluctuate, a February 2026 ranking has revealed that petrol remains most affordable in African countries such as Libya, Angola, and Algeria, where heavy government subsidies and strong oil production help keep pump prices among the lowest in the world.
Below are the top 10 African countries with the cheapest petrol prices in January 2026, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
- Libya – $0.024
Libya offers petrol at approximately $0.024 per litre, about ₦33 per litre, making it the cheapest in Africa and one of the lowest globally. Government subsidies and abundant oil reserves keep fuel affordable, even amid political instability.
- Angola – $0.327
Angola sells petrol at $0.327, roughly ₦451 per litre, Domestic crude production and managed pricing help keep fuel relatively inexpensive.
- Algeria – $0.362
Algeria offers petrol at $0.362, around ₦500 per litre, supported by government subsidies and a strong oil and gas sector.
- Egypt – $0.448
Egypt’s petrol price is about $0.448, around ₦620 per litre,recent subsidy reductions have moderately increased retail prices compared with highly subsidized markets.
- Nigeria – $0.580
Petrol costs in Nigeria are around $0.580, approximately ₦800 per litre, influenced by subsidy reforms and exchange rate shifts.
- Sudan – $0.700
Sudan sells petrol at $0.700, about ₦950 per litre , reflecting economic challenges and limited refining capacity.
- Ethiopia – $0.789
Ethiopia’s petrol price of $0.789 equals roughly ₦1,090 per litre, with high dependence on imports affecting costs.
- Liberia – $0.853
Liberia offers petrol at $0.853, around ₦1,180 per litre, with import reliance making prices sensitive to international markets.
- Tunisia – $0.876
In Tunisia, petrol costs $0.876, about ₦1,210 per litre, influenced by imports and periodic subsidy adjustments.
- Gabon – $1.075
Gabon sells petrol at $1.075, approximately ₦1,485 per litre, with less subsidization than other oil-producing countries.
Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).