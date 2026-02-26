FUJAIRAH - The Port of Fujairah, the world’s third-largest bunkering hub, recorded an increase in marine fuel sales during January, reaching its highest level in four months, according to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ).

The data showed that total bunker sales in January reached 635,835 cubic metres, marking a 6.1 percent increase compared to December and a 1.1 percent rise year-on-year compared to January 2025, reflecting strong demand at the start of the year.

High-sulphur fuel sales grew by 14.7 percent compared to December, reaching 186,245 cubic metres in January.

Low-sulphur fuel sales, including fuel oils and marine gasoil, increased by 1.8 percent to 407,459 cubic metres.

As a result, the share of high-sulphur fuel rose to 36 percent of the total market in January, compared to 33 percent in December, while the share of low-sulphur fuel declined to 64 percent from 67 percent in the previous month.

This performance reflects continued strong operational activity at the Port of Fujairah, which serves as a key bunkering hub regionally and globally, benefiting from its strategic location and advanced infrastructure for the storage and handling of petroleum products.