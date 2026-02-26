DOHA: Data from the National Planning Council showed that the stock of foreign direct investment into the country rose by 7 percent to reach QR157 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

The Council issued the results of the Foreign Direct Investment Survey in the State of Qatar for the third quarter of 2025, which was carried out in cooperation with the Qatar Central Bank. The results cover the initial estimates of the balances of foreign direct investment inward and outward during the period from July to September 2025.

The council said in a statement: “The 7 percent growth in the stock of inward foreign direct investment reflects the confidence of foreign investors in the strength and stability of the Qatari economy, supported by the clear economic policies and national plans that have contributed to enhancing the State of Qatar’s position as a regional and international investment destination. This performance comes within the framework of supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly about enhancing economic development, diversifying the production base, and raising the competitiveness of the economy.”

The statement explained that the results were based on quarterly survey data, along with data from financial institutions under the supervision of the Qatar Central Bank, and included a sample of about 200 private sector establishments and some government-owned companies, while international financial transactions carried out by individuals are not included in the scope of the survey.

Regarding foreign direct investment in the country (denials to non-residents), the statement affirmed that the increase in the stock of foreign direct investment in the country at the end of the third quarter of 2025 by 7 percent compared to the second quarter of the same year reflects an advanced level of confidence among foreign investors in the Qatari economy, and what it provides in terms of a stable and stimulating environment, supported by clear economic policies and development plans that have contributed to enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

It pointed out that more than 95 percent of the stock of foreign direct investment into the country is concentrated in five main economic activities, led by mining and quarrying activities at 44 percent, followed by financial and insurance activities at 32 percent, then manufacturing industries at 15 percent, professional, scientific and technical activities at 5 percent, and public administration at 2 percent.

It noted that this distribution highlights the strength of strategic economic sectors in attracting foreign investments, in addition to the growing contribution of value-added sectors, reflecting continuous progress in the path of diversifying the economic base. The concentration of foreign direct investments in the mining, financial services, and manufacturing sectors also highlights the strength of the basic economic sectors and value-added sectors, and their pivotal role in supporting economic activity and attracting foreign investments.

Regarding foreign direct investment abroad (assets with non-residents), the data showed that the balance of foreign direct investment abroad increased by 3 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of the same year, reaching 203 billion riyals, reflecting the growing presence of Qatari investments in international markets and strengthening their role within the global investment landscape, within the framework of investment strategies that support geographical and sectoral diversification.

The statement noted that more than 90 percent of the foreign direct investment stock outward is concentrated in five main economic activities, including financial and insurance activities at 33 percent, mining and quarrying at 27 percent, information and communication at 12 percent, transport and storage at 11 percent, and arts, entertainment and promotion at 7 percent, noting that this distribution confirms the development of the financial sector in the State of Qatar and its growing role as a major driver of foreign investment, which enhances the country’s position within the regional and international investment map.

