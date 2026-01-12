Spot ‍gold ​surged ⁠to break ⁠above the psychological milestone ‌of $4,600 an ⁠ounce on ⁠Monday for ​the first time, as ‍safe-haven ​demand and expectations of rate cuts kept bullion a favored ⁠asset. (Reporting ‌by ‌Ishaan ⁠Arora in ⁠Bengaluru;)


 