KUWAIT CITY - Al-Zour refinery is set to be operational within the next few weeks, said the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC). In a press statement, KIPIC denied what was reported about the suspension of the refinery’s operation, stressing that it was “untrue.”

Al-Zour Refinery is the largest in Kuwait to be established in accordance with international environmental specifications and standards, as it will contribute to improving air quality by reducing the percentage of polluting gases emitted from power plants by 75% by providing them with environmental fuels with low sulfur content.

In other news, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has asked Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) to prepare a future study on marketing the products of Al-Zour refinery and petrochemical complex at home and abroad, for the next 25 or 35 years, reports Al-Anba daily.

The oil sources said KIPIC is expected to present the study in the immediate future to a number of consulting companies specialized in studying the local market conditions in order to market the refinery products during which huge quantities of the fuel oil product that the refinery was originally built for was dispensed with to provide it to the power and water plants to operate the turbines, in favor of expanding the use of natural gas, noting that the refinery project was completely changed to turn later into a transformational refinery. (KUNA)

