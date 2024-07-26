The year 2024 is set to see the issuance of approximately 10,000 new real estate broker licences in Dubai, marking an unprecedented level and a 100% increase from the 5,000 licences issued in 2018.

According to Dubai-based real estate consultancy VVS Estate, the past few years have seen steady growth with 6,000 new licences issued in 2019, a slight dip in 2020 due to the pandemic, 7,000 new licences issued in 2021, 7,500 in 2022, and approximately 8,000 in 2023. This surge is testament to the influx of investors and the booming real estate market in Dubai, drawing a record number of brokers in 2024.

In response to the growing demand for qualified real estate professionals, VVS Estate has announced the launch of VVS Academy. The new institute provides 31 comprehensive training courses designed to equip aspiring real estate professionals with the essential knowledge and skills needed to excel in the industry.

Vibrant realty market

Valentina Rusu, Founder & Managing Partner of VVS Estate, commented: "The significant increase in broker licences highlights the vibrant and expanding nature of Dubai’s real estate market. More individuals are eager to join the industry as professional brokers, emphasizing the need for formal training and certification to uphold high standards within the profession."

Joining a real estate academy is crucial for acquiring key skills through structured training and education. It ensures agents stay up to date with the latest market trends, legal updates, and technological advancements. Academies also provide networking opportunities with industry professionals, which are fundamental for career growth.

The training programme at VVS Academy offers a holistic approach to mastering the real estate industry. The curriculum covers building a personal profile, aligning portfolios and aspirations, mastering communication and networking, utilising CRM and property related portals, negotiation skills, data collection and market analysis, regulatory compliance, and more. This comprehensive programme is structured to guide participants from beginner to advanced levels, equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and skills to become successful real estate professionals.

With over ten years of experience in the real estate industry, VVS Estate is a one-stop shop dedicated to transparent transactions of high standard. Underscored by a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction and relationship cultivation, the brokerage offers an exclusive property portfolio including both off-plan and secondary properties, as well as commercial real estate.

