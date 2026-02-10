Abu Dhabi-based Nord Real Estate Development has announced the launch of Novayas, a contemporary mixed-use development, located at the heart of Yas Island.

Valued at approximately AED300 million ($86 million), the project marks a strategic addition to Abu Dhabi’s evolving real estate landscape, combining thoughtful architecture, lifestyle-driven design, and long-term investment appeal in one of the emirate’s most sought-after destinations.

Designed as a refined urban sanctuary with a dedicated retail space, Novayas comprises 96 residential units ranging in surface from 41 sqm for studios to 75 sqm for 1-bedroom apartments, 120 sqm for 2-bedroom apartments, 305 sqm for 3-bedroom apartments with maid room, and an exclusive 4-bedroom penthouse with maid room on the eighth floor.

Set only a few steps away from the future Disneyland and minutes from Ferrari World and Yas Island’s major attractions, Novayas occupies a highly strategic location that places residents at the intersection of leisure, connectivity, and everyday urban convenience, said the developer.

The development provides seamless access to Abu Dhabi city centre and Dubai, reinforcing its appeal to both end users and investors seeking well-positioned residential assets, it added.

According to Nord, the project is being offered under freehold ownership with prices starting from AED1.25 million and a structured payment plan of 40 per cent during construction and 60 per cent on handover, an offering that strengthens the development’s attractiveness within the Yas Island market.

Architecturally, Novayas is defined by contemporary forms, fluid lines and layered façades that enhance visual openness and natural light.

On the launch, CEO Maher Rahabi said: "Novayas reflects our vision of crafting lifestyle-driven communities that deliver enduring value. As Yas Island continues to evolve as one of Abu Dhabi’s most compelling destinations, this development responds to that momentum with a residential offering defined by refined living, thoughtful design quality, and long-term relevance. Its proximity to wonder, only 300m away from the upcoming Disneyland, is unlocking endless possibilities to extraordinary experiences that become part of everyday life."

Expansive balconies and floor-to-ceiling glazing create a strong connection between indoor and outdoor living, while landscaped surroundings and pedestrian-friendly access contribute to a composed and welcoming residential environment. Select residences benefit from views toward Disneyland and surrounding Yas Island attractions.

"This combination positions Novayas as a highly coveted residential address with high ROI for investors and exceptional value for future residents," stated Rahabi.

According to him, interiors are designed with an emphasis on functionality, clarity, and warmth. "Light-filled living spaces, neutral material palettes, and efficient layouts support modern lifestyles while maintaining a timeless residential character," he stated.

"Amenities including swimming pools for adults and children, a fully-equipped gym, an outdoor cinema, a children’s play area, and dedicated parking with EV charging further reinforce the development’s focus on everyday comfort and quality of life," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

