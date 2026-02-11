NAIROBI - Kenya is considering more ​Eurobond issuance ⁠to pay off maturing debt ‌as part of "liability management operations" to smooth ​out its debt maturity curve, its ​finance minister ​said on Wednesday.

John Mbadi told a news briefing that ⁠it looked like a good time for East Africa's biggest economy to go back to ​the Eurobond ‌market but "that ⁠decision will ⁠be made later".

Mbadi said the central ​bank had ‌assured his ministry that ⁠enough Chinese currency would be available to pay off loans from China that had been converted from U.S. dollars into yuan.

The Chinese currency is now part of the ‌central bank's reserves, he added.

The government ⁠will invite offers for ​a strategic investor in national carrier Kenya Airways, the finance ​minister continued.