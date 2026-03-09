JOHANNESBURG - ​South ⁠Africa's government ‌sold 595 ​million rand ($35.75 ​million) of its 2033 , ​2043 and ⁠2050 inflation-linked bonds at ​auction, ‌central bank ⁠data ⁠showed ​on ‌Friday.

 

($1 = ⁠16.6439 rand) 