PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's government sold 595 million rand ($35.75 million) of its 2033 , 2043 and 2050 inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.
($1 = 16.6439 rand)
South Africa's government sold 595 million rand ($35.75 million) of its 2033 , 2043 and 2050 inflation-linked bond
PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's government sold 595 million rand ($35.75 million) of its 2033 , 2043 and 2050 inflation-linked bonds at auction, central bank data showed on Friday.
($1 = 16.6439 rand)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.