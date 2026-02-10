Harby Group has commenced construction on its latest residential development, Seven Residence, in October Gardens, following the receipt of ministerial approvals and the implementation of a payment model that links customer installments to construction progress.

Spanning approximately 52 feddans, the project allocates just 25% of its total area to built-up spaces, with the remaining land dedicated to green areas, amenities, and integrated services. The development is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that prioritizes open spaces, sustainability, and community living.

Seven Residence is divided into seven fully integrated zones, each offering distinct residential concepts within a gated community that combines privacy, comfort, and ease of access.

Strategically located on Ahmed Zewail Axis, the compound enjoys direct connectivity to key thoroughfares such as Al Wahat Road and the Middle Ring Road. Its proximity to universities and major service hubs enhances its appeal and positions it competitively within West Cairo’s growing residential market.

Residential units start from 109 square meters, and the project features a wide range of amenities, including sports facilities, coworking spaces, social clubs, children’s play areas, water features, dedicated walking and cycling paths, and a fully integrated commercial zone.

Harby Group brings more than 15 years of experience in real estate development across Cairo and Dubai, having delivered over 50 residential, governmental, and national projects with total investments estimated at EGP 15bn.

The company emphasized that its fully integrated development model – encompassing planning, infrastructure development, and construction – ensures timely project delivery and alignment with evolving market demand, while maintaining high standards of quality and sustainability.