Royal Development Holding, a premier UAE-based real estate developer and a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group, has successfully sold out its AED1 billion ($272 million) Rotana Residences – Al Reem Island project in Abu Dhabi, ahead of its official launch.

The landmark development, comprising two iconic towers, underlines the rising demand for premium branded living in one of the capital’s most sought-after urban destinations and further strengthens the company’s presence in Abu Dhabi’s luxury residential market, said the developer in a statement.

Developed in collaboration with Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, the project presents an exclusive residential experience that harmonises contemporary design, exceptional urban connectivity, and hospitality-inspired living within a purpose-built environment that epitomises sophistication and modern elegance.

The project aligns with Royal Development Holding’s strategy to expand its branded residential portfolio, while also reflecting Al Reem Island’s continued evolution into a fully integrated urban destination, supported by a robust ecosystem of education, healthcare, retail, and commercial infrastructure.

The development comprises a curated collection of 439 residences across its two towers, including 197 apartments in North Tower and 242 apartments in South Tower.

The offering ranges from studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to exclusive duplex penthouses, providing discerning buyers access to branded living across multiple entry points, it stated.

Anchored by the concept “Two Lifestyles. One Brand.” Rotana Residences – Al Reem Island offers residents a choice between two complementary, thoughtfully curated living experiences, each reflecting the signature elegance and refined sophistication of a unified, iconic brand.

While the Rotana Residences North Tower is designed around calmer, park-oriented living, emphasising wellness, green outlooks, and a sense of retreat, the Rotana Residences South Tower, embraces a more vibrant, urban lifestyle, allowing residents to choose the environment that best suits their needs without compromising on brand quality or location.

On the solid response, CEO Tariq Nazzal said: "Recording a full sell-out even before its official launch, Rotana Residences – Al Reem Island not only emphasises strong demand for premium branded developments but also the growing influence of this category on Abu Dhabi’s luxury residential market."

"This project reflects our deliberate strategy to create assets that combine long-term value with design excellence through collaboration with world-class partners such as Rotana. The response we are seeing further reinforces our commitment to expanding a portfolio that shapes the future of branded residential living and advances our vision to be a global leader in this segment," he stated.

Rotana CEO Philip Barnes said: "Rotana Residences – Al Reem Island reflects our belief that quality living starts with people. Guided by our approach to residential living, we are shaping an experience centered on consistency and long-term value."

"Through our collaboration with Royal Development Holding, the project reflects the same operational discipline and standards we bring to our hotels, a focus that has translated into strong early demand and swift market uptake," he stated.

Featuring a comprehensive range of lifestyle-focused amenities, including swimming pools, dedicated fitness facilities, children’s play areas, resident lounges, and thoughtfully curated outdoor social and recreational spaces, the development delivers a truly holistic living experience. Residents will also enjoy access to Rotana Discovery, the brand’s exclusive loyalty programme, offering privileged rewards and experiences across Rotana’s global portfolio of hotels, resorts, and dining destinations.

Construction of both towers is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with completion expected by Q4 2028. The project also targets a 1 Pearl sustainability rating, underpinning Royal Development Holding’s commitment to responsible development and long-term environmental performance.

