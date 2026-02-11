NAIROBI - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

GLOBAL ​MARKETS Bonds jumped and ⁠a rebound in stock markets slowed down on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. retail ‌sales figures, while a rally in the yen has extended and might be beginning to signal a shift ​in investor thinking since Japan's election.

WORLD OIL PRICES Oil held steady on Wednesday, finding support as the market waited ​for direction ​while U.S.–Iran talks continued, with lingering geopolitical uncertainty helping to underpin prices.

The South African rand weakened in early Tuesday trade, pressured by a pullback in precious metal prices as investors awaited U.S. jobs and inflation data later this week that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

KENYA CENTRAL BANK ​RATE Kenya's central bank ‌on Tuesday reduced ⁠its benchmark lending rate its ⁠Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said, marking the 10th straight rate cut to encourage lending in the private ​sector.

ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe's cabinet backed draft legislation on Tuesday that would change ‌the constitution to extend presidential terms from five years ⁠to seven, allowing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay in office until 2030.

BOTSWANA MINING Botswana plans to ramp up mining exploration, including for critical minerals, as it seeks to diversify beyond diamonds by surveying the roughly 70% of its territory that remains unexplored, mines minister Bogolo Joy Kenewendo said on Tuesday.

ANGOLA MINING Angola's first major copper mine shipped its first concentrates in January, an official said on Tuesday, the first such exports of the clean energy metal as the oil-rich African country diversifies its mineral resources income.

KENYA AVIATION Kenyan aviation workers could go ‌on strike next week, disrupting operations at airports across the country, ⁠after their union gave seven days' notice to the civil ​aviation authority, a letter from the union showed.

ETHIOPIA AIRLINES Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's biggest commercial carrier, said on Tuesday that its half-year revenue rose 14% from the previous year, helped by the introduction of ​new destinations, more flights ‌and seven new aircraft.