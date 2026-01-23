NAIROBI - The following debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

Stocks made ‍tepid gains in ‍early Asian trading on Friday ahead of the Bank of Japan's latest policy meeting, ​at which it is widely expected to keep rates on hold.

prices rebounded on Friday after ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump renewed threats against major Middle Eastern producer Iran, raising concerns of military action that could disrupt ⁠supplies.

The South African rand was hovering ⁠around its strongest against the dollar for three years, as geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand eased after U.S. President Donald Trump backed down from new tariff threats and ruled out the use of force to obtain Greenland.

Benin issued $500 million in seven-year Islamic bonds or sukuks, the ⁠West African nation's government said in ​a statement on Thursday.

A Trump-administration-funded study into the effects of hepatitis B vaccines on newborns in Guinea-Bissau has not been cancelled ‍but will undergo further ethical review, African health officials said on Thursday, the latest twist in a tug-of-war over the ​research.

West African crude oil differentials held steady on Thursday, as market participants awaited results of Indian buy tenders.

Mozambique authorities on Thursday reported 13 deaths from severe floods over the past two weeks, though the figure is expected to rise sharply, with aid workers saying they expect more bodies to be found as waters recede. MALI MINING Mali's military leader has created a new ministerial-level role to oversee the mining sector, strengthening the presidency's direct oversight of the critical gold industry, and appointed a former Barrick Mining executive to fill it.

Nearly 35 million Nigerians are at risk of hunger this year, including ⁠3 million children facing severe malnutrition, the United Nations said on ‌Thursday, following the collapse of global aid budgets.

Detained Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye is in a "worrying" health condition after falling sick, his wife Winnie Byanyima told Reuters, citing symptoms including high temperature, ‌stomach pain, ⁠dehydration and inability to walk)



