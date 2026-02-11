Doha - Barwa Real Estate Company has announced its consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting steady growth in profitability and solid financial performance.

The company recorded a net profit of QR 1.243 billion attributable to the shareholders of the parent, compared to QR 1.236 billion in the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year increase driven by stable operating performance and disciplined cost management.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the year ended 31 December 2025 amounted to QR 0.3195, compared to QR 0.3177 in the previous year, demonstrating continued value creation for shareholders.

In line with its commitment to delivering shareholder returns, the board of directors proposed the distribution of a cash dividend of 18 percent of the shares’ par value, equivalent to QR 0.18 per share. The proposed dividend is subject to the approval of the Company’s shareholders at the upcoming general assembly meeting.

The board reaffirmed its confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and outlook, highlighting Barwa’s strong asset base, prudent financial management, and focus on sustainable growth.

The company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value while continuing to strengthen its market position in Qatar’s real estate sector.

