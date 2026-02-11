The board of Jordan’s Housing Bank for Trade and Finance (HBTF) has approved the issuance of blue bonds with a total value of $200 million.

The multi‑tranche issuance will be carried out under a preliminary agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The first tranche will amount to $100 million.

Proceeds from the bonds will support financing solutions for projects aimed at enhancing Jordan’s water capacity, in line with the bank’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives.

Established in 1973, HBTF serves retail, corporate, government, public sector and SME clients. It operates an extensive branch network across Jordan, the West Bank and Gaza.

In September, the EBRD provided a $5 million loan to HBTF in the West Bank to help strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian private sector.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

