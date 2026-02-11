Arab Finance: First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) has signed a joint cooperation agreement with Coldwell Banker Egypt to facilitate access to mortgage financing for customers across Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The signing reinforces the bank’s position as a leading player in this vital sector.

This partnership reflects both parties’ commitment to delivering a comprehensive experience for clients looking to invest in real estate.

Under the partnership, Coldwell Banker Egypt will support FABMISR’s business development efforts by providing a broad base of potential clients interested in real estate financing, while ensuring the confidentiality of all accounts and information.

The collaboration is part of a shared vision to promote sustainable growth in the Egyptian real estate market and provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the sector.

Mariam El Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, said: "Our partnership with Coldwell Banker Egypt therefore represents a strategic investment in expanding our reach to a broader client base, while creating a flexible financing ecosystem that supports real estate development and drives sustainable economic growth in Egypt."

For his part, Karim Zein, CEO of Coldwell Banker Egypt and its subsidiaries in the Middle East, noted: "Our collaboration with FABMISR creates real value for clients by combining our deep expertise in the real estate market with the bank’s advanced banking and financing capabilities, enabling investors to capitalize on available opportunities with confidence and supporting the sustainable growth of Egypt’s real estate sector as a key driver of economic development."