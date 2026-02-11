Saudi Arabia’s Ghida Alsultan for Fast Food Co, a restaurant operator, has finalised a deal to acquire local burger chain Simple Burger Establishment for SAR 23.8 million ($ 6.3 million).

The new investment is funded through Ghida’s internal cash resources. The payment will be made in three instalments, provided that specific conditions in the purchase deal are met, the buyer said.

Established in 2022, Simple Burger is a relatively new player in the fast-food business, but it has seen its revenue rise from SAR 11 million in 2023 to SAR 19 million in 2025.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) Seban.scaria@lseg.com