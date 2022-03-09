Social media
INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
INVESTMENT

UAE’s focus on female empowerment, innovation will have long-term positive outcomes: CEO, CIO of Ark Invest

UAE’s focus on female empowerment, innovation will have long-term positive outcomes: CEO, CIO of Ark Invest
UAE’s focus on female empowerment, innovation will have long-term positive outcomes: CEO, CIO of Ark Invest
LOGISTICS

Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list
Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list
INVESTMENT

Saudi Crown Prince’s $500bln Neom high-tech hub project seeks international interest

Saudi Crown Prince’s $500bln Neom high-tech hub project seeks international interest\n
Saudi Crown Prince’s $500bln Neom high-tech hub project seeks international interest\n
WEALTH

Asset manager Carmignac plans to divest from Russian securities

Asset manager Carmignac plans to divest from Russian securities
Asset manager Carmignac plans to divest from Russian securities
EMPLOYMENT

Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272mln in costs

Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272mln in costs\n
Abu Dhabi wealth fund cuts jobs in effort to save $272mln in costs\n
FINTECH

UAE fintech start-up Alaan raises $2.5mln in seed funding

UAE fintech start-up Alaan raises $2.5mln in seed funding\n
UAE fintech start-up Alaan raises $2.5mln in seed funding\n

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS

الأردن

الأخ غير الشقيق لملك الأردن يطلب العفو في قضية "الفتنة"

الأخ غير الشقيق لملك الأردن يطلب العفو في قضية \"الفتنة\"
الأخ غير الشقيق لملك الأردن يطلب العفو في قضية \"الفتنة\"
ECONOMY

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar\n
BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar\n
CRIME

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter
Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter
AIRLINES

How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy

How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy
How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy

FUNDS

EQUITIES

Russian ETF up 100% in London as some investors hunt bargains

Russian ETF up 100% in London as some investors hunt bargains
Russian ETF up 100% in London as some investors hunt bargains
RUSSIA

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

WEALTH

Norway wealth fund's Russian investments fall 90%: CEO

WEALTH

Number of Middle East mega-millionaires rises due to gains in property, equities

INVESTMENT

Saudi tech firm MasterWorks raises its first investment of $40mln

EQUITIES

Dubai's Shuaa lists $100mln SPAC on Nasdaq New York

Dubai's Shuaa lists $100mln SPAC on Nasdaq New York
Dubai's Shuaa lists $100mln SPAC on Nasdaq New York

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

INVESTMENT

Mubadala Capital invests in Australian SX Global to fund new Supercross event

Mubadala Capital invests in Australian SX Global to fund new Supercross event
Mubadala Capital invests in Australian SX Global to fund new Supercross event
INVESTMENT

Asset manager abrdn posts 47% jump in 2021 profit as markets rise

INVESTMENT

Egypt's logistics startup Milezmore raises $5mln in pre-seed round

INVESTMENT

Investcorp acquires Italian cybersecurity company HWG

OIL AND GAS

Ukraine invasion scrambles hedge funds’ outlook for oil: Kemp

INVESTMENT

Investcorp names veteran Mobius to India advisory board

INVESTMENT

Saudi wealth fund PIF opens London, NY, HK offiices

EMPLOYMENT

Bahaini Shura rejects changes to unemployment fund

DEBT

GCC debt issuances set to fall on higher oil prices

INVESTMENT

Mauritius seeks to foster alliances with UAE investors

DEBT

Deloitte plays key role in Saudi group's $2bn debt restructuring

WEALTH

Egypt's logistics tech start-up OneOrder raises $1mln

Read more

MOST READ

1

Dubai’s villa price boom won’t continue; prices already slowing down: Knight Frank

2

Dubai Festival City Mall celebrates International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day

3

Dubai bank ordered to pay $1,333,986 stolen from customer's account

4

Euro falls vs major currencies, dollar jumps; Ukraine conflict intensifies

5

Oman to build metro in the capital

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter