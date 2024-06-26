Leading industry experts as well as financial professionals from the UK and Saudi Arabia explored partnership opportunities in the sustainable city development and green energy technologies sector at a recent seminar held in London.

The UK-Saudi Sustainable Infrastructure Forum, which kicked off at Plaisterers’ Hall, was attended by Saudi Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid Al Falih along with more than 200 high-level participants, including policymakers, industry leaders and financial professionals from both countries.

The event saw experts discuss the importance and development of sustainable infrastructure projects, growing green infrastructure financing market and the future of green technologies.

In his opening speech, Al Falih said Saudi Arabia was "transforming from a source of capital to a bidirectional capital market", noting that the kingdom will continue to invest globally, particularly in the UK.

Among the discussion panels on the summit's agenda were "Financing sustainable infrastructure: Bridging the investment gap, and the role of public-private partnerships and innovative financing models", which, tackled financing of sustainable infrastructure.

At a special session titled "Importance of UK-Saudi Collaboration in Key Sectors and Advancing the Green Transition to Net Zero", Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz highlighted the growth of debt markets and insurance companies, and that comprehensive growth is the way to achieve envisioned goals.

"The environment in Saudi Arabia is highly conducive to business operations, offering significant opportunities for growth and success, thus making it a preferred destination for professionals in business and finance," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).