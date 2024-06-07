Emerge, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi energy major Masdar and French utility group EDF, said it has secured a major contract from UAE steel pipe manufacturer AJ Steel Pipes for the installation of a 3MWp rooftop solar PV plant at its facilities.

Emerge pointed out that the plant, consisting of more than 5,000 solar PV modules, will be delivered as a turnkey solution, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the solar modules for 25 years.

The decarbonization of 'hard-to-abate' industries is one of the priorities identified at COP28 for achieving a carbon neutral future.

Steel companies such as AJ Steel Pipes are looking to utilise efficient and carbon-free solutions that combine innovation and technology to achieve a more sustainable operation, it stated.

Situated on the roof of AJ Steel Pipes’s facilities in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, the plant will offset over 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year and generate more than 5,000MWh of electricity annually, it added.

Emerge General Manager Michel Abi Saab said: "The development of this project will enable AJ Steel Pipes to lower energy costs and reduce its carbon footprint, while supporting the UAE’s goals to diversify its energy mix."

"Since Emerge was formed a few years ago, we have rapidly expanded our portfolio, demonstrating the value we provide as an energy services company to our clients. We are extremely proud to welcome AJ Steel Pipes as a client and look forward to working with its team to support the company’s decarbonization goals," he stated.

AJ Steel Pipes Executive Director M Ismail expressed delight at the affirmative action towards achieving the goal of green steel.

"The lease business model meets with our business philosophy to not invest in non-core assets and use third party experts to get best efficiency and state of the art technology," he noted.

AJ Steel Pipes is strategically located with its two manufacturing units out of Abu Dhabi, UAE to cater to the global demand of ERW / HFW steel Pipes & Tubes up to a size of 508 mm OD confirming to even API 5L & 5CT standards besides many others.

Within a short span of its establishment since 2006, it has become a global brand in its segment, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).