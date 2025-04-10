DAMASCUS — A delegation from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is scheduled to visit Damascus airport on Friday in preparation for the resumption of direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Syria, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Earlier, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority, Ashhad Al-Salibi, announced the resumption of international flights to and from Damascus International Airport starting January 7.

“We announce the commencement of receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport starting from 1/7/2025,” Al-Sailbi said.

He added, "We reassure Arab and international airlines that we are in the process of fully rehabilitating Aleppo and Damascus airports, with the help of our partners, so they can receive flights from all over the world."

The resumption of international flights represents an important step toward reconnecting Syria to the outside world, amid ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the country's infrastructure following recent political changes.

