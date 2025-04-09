Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Wednesday that 47 international companies have expressed interest in developing the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park) in Dubai.

In February 2025, Zawya Projects reported that DEWA has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) submissions to build and operate the seventh phase comprising a solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant combined with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with an aggregate capacity of 1,600 MWac up to 2000 MWac in solar PV and 1,000 MW in BESS (six hours storage or 6,000 MWh).

According to DEWA's press statement, the project is scheduled for phased commissioning between 2027 and 2029 and will be one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, generating 4.5 TWh of clean electricity annually by 2030.

"Elevating the solar park’s planned capacity to 7,260 MW, the seventh phase positions Dubai as a global leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy," the statement said, quoting DEWA's MD and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

The DFM-listed utility said the project will save 36 billion cubic feet of natural gas annually, reduce carbon emissions by eight million tonnes per annum and boost the share of clean energy in Dubai's energy mix to 34 percent, surpassing the initial target of 25 percent.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

