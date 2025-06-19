Muscat – GS Inima, a Spain-based global leader in water infrastructure development and the operation of desalination and wastewater treatment plants, has secured the necessary financing to construct a 6.3MWp photovoltaic (PV) plant at the Barka V desalination facility in Oman.

This milestone will support the integration of renewable energy into essential infrastructure and reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable water management.

The company said that the adoption of renewable sources such as solar power is particularly relevant in countries like Oman, where high temperatures, strong solar irradiance, and the need to ensure sustainable access to water make such solutions vital.

‘Integrating clean energy into infrastructure such as Barka V enables the optimisation of resource use, the reduction of carbon emissions, and progress towards a more environmentally sustainable energy model,’ GS Inima said in a statement on its website.

The new facility, designed for self-consumption, will supply approximately 11% of Barka V’s energy needs until 2044. Covering an area of 40,000 square metres, it will be designed, constructed, operated, and maintained by GS Inima.

The financing has been made possible with the support of COFIDES, a Spanish public-private entity that promotes the internationalisation and sustainability of businesses by providing funding for overseas investment projects.

Operational since June 2024, Barka V is GS Inima’s first project in the Middle East. With a production capacity of 100,000 cubic metres per day, it supplies water to over 800,000 residents in the Muscat and Batinah regions – two of the most densely populated areas in the Sultanate.

Barka V will be the second project in Oman to incorporate solar power into the desalination process, further enhancing GS Inima’s leadership in developing more efficient and environmentally friendly hybrid solutions.

Juan José Benayas, CEO of GS Inima Barka 5 Desalination Company, said, “The financing of the Barka 5 photovoltaic plant marks the culmination of a project that began in 2022. In addition to reaffirming our environmental commitment, GS Inima enhances the profitability of the Barka 5 desalination plant, which is fully owned by the company, and strengthens our presence in the Middle East. COFIDES’ support has been crucial, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the entire COFIDES team who collaborated with us during this phase of the project.”

With this latest achievement, GS Inima consolidates its international leadership in integrated water cycle solutions and continues to invest in resilient, sustainable infrastructure designed to meet future challenges.

