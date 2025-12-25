MUSCAT - Nama Water Services (NWS), the state-owned integrated water and wastewater utility of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced a wide-ranging package of infrastructure tenders aimed at strengthening water transmission resilience, advancing wastewater planning, and upgrading critical operational assets across several governorates, underscoring the company’s ongoing drive to enhance service reliability and support sustainable urban development.

At the forefront of the tender batch is the construction of reinforcement works for the Al Hazm–Al Rustaq water transmission system in South Al Batinah Governorate, a strategically important project designed to bolster the robustness of one of the region’s key water supply corridors. The project is expected to improve network reliability, reduce system vulnerability and support rising domestic, commercial and industrial demand in South Al Batinah, one of Oman’s fastest-growing population centres.

Equally significant is a tender for consultancy services for the design and supervision of wastewater networks and sewage treatment plants in Sawqirah, Abu Madhabi and Al Ajaez in Al Wusta Governorate. The consultancy assignment reflects Nama Water Services’ emphasis on forward-looking sanitation planning in emerging urban areas, with the project expected to lay the groundwork for improved wastewater management, environmental protection and public health outcomes in the governorate.

Beyond these priority projects, Nama Water Services has floated several additional tenders covering supply, installation, rehabilitation and long-term procurement works that collectively address both operational efficiency and system resilience. One such tender is a three-year call-off contract for the supply and delivery of ductile iron fittings, which are essential components for water transmission and distribution networks. The long-term nature of the contract is intended to ensure steady availability of critical materials and minimise supply-chain disruptions.

Another tender focuses on the supply, installation and commissioning of an emergency submersible pumping system at Main Pumping Station 1 at Seeb Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). This project is aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities and safeguarding continuous wastewater operations in the event of system failures or peak load conditions, particularly in one of Muscat’s key treatment facilities.

Nama Water Services has also invited bids for the supply, installation and testing of an internal lining system for Cluster No. 3 in Al Dakhiliyah and South Al Batinah governorates. The project is expected to extend the operational life of existing pipelines, improve hydraulic efficiency and reduce water losses, aligning with the company’s asset management and network optimisation strategy.

Completing the tender list is a project for the rehabilitation of the control room at Seeb STP, which will involve upgrading monitoring, control and operational systems. The rehabilitation is intended to improve operational oversight, system reliability and safety at the facility, supporting uninterrupted wastewater treatment services.

Eligibility for the tenders is open to local companies registered with the Projects, Tender and Local Content Authority, while selected projects also allow participation by specialised international companies with relevant expertise.

Tender documents are available through Nama Water Services’ e-tendering portal, with all bids required to be submitted electronically. Bid submissions must be completed by 2:00 pm on the respective closing dates, which fall between late January and mid-February 2026.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

