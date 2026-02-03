Mace Qatar, a specialist in infrastructure construction and district cooling service, has joined hands with French utility major Suez to start the operation and maintenance of Qatar West Catchment Zone.

The Mace-Suez JV had secured the QAR1.4 billion ($378 million) contract from Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) for the new Drainage O&M Framework at the Qatar West Catchment Zone.

The scope of work encompasses the operation and maintenance of 1,375km of foul sewer network, 1,351km of surface and ground water network, and 213km of treated water network, alongside Doha West sewage treatment works (STW), key treatment facilities and 43 pumping stations.

Ashghal had last year earlier announced that, through the Catchment Zone Framework Contract, it will assign a number of contractors who will carry out operation and maintenance, repair, replacement and rehabilitation works across Qatar, through the division of works on three specified catchment zones across Qatar (North, West and South).

The Drainage Network Operations and Maintenance Framework Contract scope of work includes all pumping stations and Sewage treatment plants in Ashghal and its associated sewage, surface, ground and treated water networks in each zone, thus ensuring the implementation of high quality solutions at reasonable prices.

The framework contract covers all operations and maintenance works, as well as scheduled preventative and interactive maintenance works and repair, replacement and rehabilitation works for all drainage assets.

"Under the direction of our client, Ashghal, we mobilise for the O&M of the Qatar West Catchment Zone," said a spokesman for Mace Qattar.

Mace Qatar, he stated, was delighted to partner with Suez SAS, creating a powerhouse team dedicated to serving Ashghal on the new Drainage O&M Framework for the Qatar West Catchment Zone.

"We are committed to demonstrating continuous excellence, driving infrastructure resilience through advanced operational methodologies and innovation that supports Ashghal’s corporate strategy, ensuring our developments align perfectly with the Qatar National Vision," he added.

