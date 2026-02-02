Muscat - As part of its efforts to enhance water supply preparedness, Nama Dhofar Services successfully conducted an operational trial of a mobile desalination plant using reverse osmosis (RO) technology.

The trial confirmed the plant's technical efficiency and operational readiness.

The mobile desalination unit is an integrated system that can be rapidly deployed and operated in temporary locations or remote areas to produce safe drinking water from multiple water sources, without requiring civil construction or lengthy implementation timelines.

The trial aimed to support service continuity and improve water quality, particularly during emergencies or periods of high operational pressure on water networks. The plant demonstrated high flexibility, rapid deployment and startup capability, cost efficiency, and strong environmental performance.

Mobile desalination plants are an effective and supportive solution for addressing temporary water supply shortages and strengthening water security until permanent expansion projects are completed.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

