Kuwait-based United Gulf Construction Company has secured a major contract worth KD97.4 million ($317 million) from Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy for the construction, maintenance and development of key facilities at its Doha Water Distribution Complex.

The scope of work includes development of a new pump station at the Complex along with associated works as part of the ministry's efforts to boost Kuwait’s water infrastructure capacity, said the ministry in a statement.

Upon completion, the water storage capacity will increase by approximately 130 million imperial gallons at the Doha Water Distribution Complex, it added.

