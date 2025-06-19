Contact Financial Holding recorded 305.408% higher consolidated net profits attributable to the owners at EGP 58.406 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The quarterly profits were compared with EGP 14.406 million in Q1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.05 at the end of March 2025 from EGP 0.01 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, net interest income jumped to EGP 269.484 million from EGP 239.178 million.

As for the standalone business, the company’s net losses hiked to EGP 12.174 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 3.858 million in Q1 2024.

Loss per share declined to EGP 0.010 in the first three months of 2025 from EGP 0.003 in the year-ago period.

Contact Financial Holding management commented: “Contact’s strong first-quarter results reflect the impact of our strategic pivot toward higher-margin products and the resilience of our business model, supported by gradually improving economic conditions.”

“The group’s net income surged by an impressive 306% YoY increase, coupled with the exceptional performance from our insurance division, which recorded a 767% increase in net income to reach EGP 43mn.”

