DUBAI - Dubai Clear, a subsidiary of Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and Nasdaq Dubai announced that they have been formally granted Tier 1 Third-Country Central Counterparty (CCP) recognition by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), effective 31st December 2025.

This recognition makes Dubai Clear and Nasdaq Dubai the only central counterparties (CCP) in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to achieve ESMA Tier 1 status, underscoring UAE’s financial market infrastructure credibility and Dubai’s emergence as a globally recognised centre for internationally aligned post-trade services.

The Tier 1 designation enables Dubai Clear and Nasdaq Dubai to attract market participants and institutions from European Union Countries as clearing members, strengthening cross-border connectivity between both markets in Dubai and Europe’s capital markets and enhancing and to reenforce their role as a bridge between regional issuers and global investors.

ESMA’s decision confirms that Dubai Clear, regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and Nasdaq Dubai, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), operate under regulatory frameworks aligned with the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR). It reflects the strength and maturity of Dubai’s regulatory environment and its alignment with international best practices in risk management and market oversight.

Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “This milestone reflects the progress Dubai has made in building market infrastructure that global investors recognise and rely on. ESMA Tier 1 recognition strengthens Nasdaq Dubai’s ability to connect regional opportunities with international capital and supports Dubai’s Capital Markets Development Strategy by enhancing access, efficiency, and investor confidence.”

Fatma Bin Qedad, General Manager of Dubai Clear, said, “ESMA’s Tier 1 recognition marks a significant step in Dubai Clear’s international growth journey. It enhances our ability to support cross-border activity and deliver efficient, resilient clearing services aligned with global standards.”

As Dubai’s licensed central counterparties, Dubai Clear and Nasdaq Dubai play a central role in ensuring the resilience and integrity of the emirate’s post-trade environment, supporting the long-term growth and international integration of Dubai’s capital markets.

The recognition highlights the growing cooperation between UAE and European regulators and reinforces Dubai’s long-term commitment to transparency, financial stability, and world-class market infrastructure.