Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note, rebounding from two consecutive declines, as the benchmark EGX30 index rose 2.13% to finish at 41,543.46 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also increased by 1.85% to 4,577.28 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV climbed by 1.45% to 4,598.81 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 0.94% at 13,026.64 points and by 1.26% at 17,313.95 points, respectively.

A total of 1.319 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 4.751 billion over 120,764 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.985 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 90.54% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 3.19% and 6.27%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 72.43% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 27.56%.

Arab and Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 70.492 million and EGP 181.460 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 251.952 million.