BENGALURU - The Saudi stock market led Gulf equities higher in early trade ‍on Wednesday after ‍the kingdom said it will open its capital market to ​all categories of foreign investors from next month.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index rose as ⁠much as 2.5%, its biggest intraday gain in more than three months, with all ⁠constituents advancing.

Finance, ‌consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks led gains. Heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank climbed 2.1% and oil major Saudi Aramco added 1.1%. Exchange ⁠operator Saudi Tadawul Group jumped as much as 7%, its sharpest rise since late September.

The rally followed a statement from the Capital Market Authority on Tuesday saying all foreign investors will be able to invest directly in ⁠the main market from ​Feb. 1, 2026, after the regulator scrapped the "Qualified Foreign Investor" regime and removed rules that previously limited ‍access.

The CMA said the measures aim to broaden the investor base, support inflows and improve ​liquidity, adding that foreign investors' holdings exceeded 590 billion riyals ($157.3 billion) by end-Q3 2025, up from 498 billion riyals at end-2024.

Dubai's benchmark stock index was up 0.1%, supported by a 2.9% advance in Air Arabia and a 0.5% rise in tolls operator Salik.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was little changed as declines in technology, utilities and consumer staples offset gains elsewhere. Alpha Data fell 1.2% and Presight AI dropped 0.9%, while Alpha Dhabi Holding rose 0.6% and Dana ⁠Gas gained 3.4%.

Meanwhile, the UAE's non-oil private sector ‌maintained robust growth in December, although the pace of expansion moderated slightly from the previous month, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Qatari benchmark index edged up ‌0.1%, with ⁠Qatar Islamic Bank rising 0.6% and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing gaining 1.3%. Qatar Gas Transport fell ⁠1%.

