Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority (SCZONE) achieved total revenues of EGP 6.25 billion during the July-November 2025 period, an annual hike of 55% from EGP 4 billion, according to a statement.

The authority’s board reviewed its activities for the past three years and promotional efforts for the first half of the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026.

Strengthening its global position, the SCZONE attracted various contracts for 383 projects, with total investments of $14.21 billion

These projects created around 134,300 direct job opportunities. The industrial zones accounted for 370 of these projects, with a total investment cost of nearly $12.7 billion.

Moreover, the authority successfully contracted for 13 projects in its ports, with investments amounting to $1.51 billion.

In H1 FY2025/2026, the SCZONE attracted 80 projects in ports and industrial zones, with investment costs exceeding $5.1 billion, creating more than 64,400 direct job opportunities.

During the same meeting, the board members approved 10 new projects at a total investment cost of $271.1 million, creating more than 14,000 direct job opportunities.

Located in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, nine of these projects focus on the textiles, ready-made garments, and related value chains sectors, as well as plastic recycling.

These projects are expected to generate 13,900 direct jobs, with total investments of $225.1 million.

Another project in the metal industries sector, with $16 million in investments, offers 150 direct jobs.