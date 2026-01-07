ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group achieved a series of landmark milestones and market firsts in 2025, a transformative year that also marked its 25th anniversary.

During the year, ADX strengthened its position as the second-largest exchange in the region and reinforced its global standing through the establishment of ADX Group, bringing together Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Abu Dhabi Clear and Abu Dhabi Central Securities Depository under a unified structure.

This strategic evolution advanced the exchange’s journey towards developed market standards by introducing a high-performance, integrated trading, clearing and settlement infrastructure supporting multiple asset classes, including equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), debt instruments and derivatives, on a single platform.

The move broadened market access, enhanced cross-market connectivity and facilitated deeper investment flows, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading global investment destination.

ADX became the first exchange in the Arab world to cross-list two US-domiciled ETFs listed on the New York Stock Exchange, together representing around US$10 billion in assets under management. The exchange also launched the region’s first thematic ETFs, focused on quantum computing and artificial intelligence, alongside the MENA region’s first distributed ledger technology-based digital bond.

In parallel, ADX expanded its global connectivity by welcoming its first remote retail trading member and first general clearing member, further strengthening market depth, accessibility and international reach.

Since January 2020, the ADX index has recorded sustained growth, outperforming both the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the FTSE Emerging Markets Index, highlighting the exchange’s depth, liquidity and long-term appeal to global investors.

With total market capitalisation surpassing AED3.1 trillion, ADX Group continued to expand pathways for capital formation, enabling companies to raise funds for local and international expansion, while allowing more than 1.2 million investors from over 200 nationalities to participate in the emirate’s economic growth.

Listed companies generated approximately AED140 billion in aggregate net profit during the first nine months of the year, reflecting a 19 percent year-on-year increase, and distributed AED74 billion in cash dividends in 2025, reinforcing the exchange’s strong income profile.

Trading activity further validated the exchange’s strategic direction, with total trading value exceeding AED385 billion, up 12.6 percent year-on-year, while average trading value rose 12.1 percent to AED1.52 billion, reflecting deeper participation and a more resilient secondary market.

ADX continued to prioritise investor empowerment and accessibility through AI-driven solutions that simplify investment decisions by translating complex disclosures into user-friendly insights. Integration with TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, enabled more than 11 million users across the UAE to register for and access capital markets seamlessly.

Global connectivity also expanded through partnerships with platforms including eToro, Thndr, WIO Bank, X Cube and Interactive Brokers, while the Tabadul platform further extended ADX Group’s international reach.

The onboarding of two additional exchanges and the signing of two memorandums of understanding with peer exchanges supported cross-listings, product innovation and multi-market access.

ADX Group also launched the Market Intelligence Lab at Liwa University, the second initiative under its financial literacy programme, complementing the enhanced Virtual Trading Platform, academic partnerships and targeted education campaigns aimed at bridging the gap between theory and practical application.

The group continues to operate at the intersection of strong economic fundamentals, sustained diversification and long-term capital formation, supported by the UAE’s stable macroeconomic environment, rising foreign direct investment and expanding non-oil economy.

Retail participation is also expanding in scale and sophistication, supported by innovation, digital access and a growing range of products. The listing of five new ETFs during the year brought the total to 20, reinforcing ADX’s position as the largest and most active ETF market in the region.

The group’s attractive dividend culture continues to underpin long-term wealth creation. Launched in December, the FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index, the region’s first income-focused benchmark, comprises 17 highly liquid stocks that distributed more than AED52 billion in 2025. These accounted for over 70 percent of total market dividends, with an average yield of 5.28 percent, exceeding global peers.

Building on the progress of 2025, ADX Group will focus on deepening value by enhancing digital market infrastructure, improving transparency and supporting sustainable growth, while ensuring regulations, governance and post-trade capabilities meet international standards, reinforcing its role as a leader in capital market development.