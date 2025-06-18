Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, and Minister of Local Development, Manal Awad, convened a joint meeting to review the progress of Egypt’s first fully integrated waste management city, currently under construction in 10th of Ramadan City.

The project is a key component of the World Bank-financed “Cairo Greater Air Pollution and Climate Change Management Project.”

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Environment headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, brought together senior officials from relevant ministries, World Bank representatives, and technical teams from the Ministries of Housing and Urban Communities.

Fouad described the project as a “model city” designed to handle all types of solid waste generated in the East Nile region, including Cairo, Qalyubeya, and surrounding new urban communities. She noted that the site is expected to serve as a strategic environmental facility for the next 30 years and is being developed in accordance with international best practices and governance standards.

She added that over 65% of the project has been completed to date, with infrastructure construction—carried out by a private-sector contractor—reaching 80%. Once complete, the facility will be managed by the private sector.

Minister Awad underscored the project’s national and regional significance, calling it “the first of its kind in Egypt and the Middle East.” She commended the World Bank for its financial and technical support and emphasised the importance of maintaining construction timelines while ensuring strong private sector participation in waste treatment and landfill operations.

Spanning 1,228 feddans, the site will include specialised zones for various types of waste: 212 feddans designated for municipal waste from Cairo, 106 feddans for Qalyubeya, and additional areas for medical, industrial, and construction waste. Supporting infrastructure includes internal roads, perimeter fencing, and utilities such as water, electricity, and telecommunications networks.

The project forms part of Egypt’s broader strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance air quality across the Greater Cairo Region, and advance the objectives of the country’s “Egypt Vision 2030” sustainable development agenda.

