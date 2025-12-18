Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, has announced a new sustainability partnership with Sparklo, a UAE-based cleantech company building smart recycling infrastructure.

The collaboration will see the installation of 16 reverse vending machines (RVMs) – called Sparklomats – across the UAE, enabling residents to recycle plastic bottles and aluminium cans in exchange for digital rewards.

In accordance with the agreement signed by Khalid Al Marzouqi, the CEO of Tabreed, and Sparklo’s founder, Maxim Kaplevich, one Sparklomat has been installed at Tabreed’s headquarters, while 15 others will be placed in high-traffic locations including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Water World and a selection of malls in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, said a statement from Tabreed.

The initiative will make it easier for residents to recycle bottles and cans while earning bonus points in the Sparklo app, redeemable for discounts at grocery stores, taxi rides and more.

Based on Sparklo’s average UAE collection data, the partnership is projected to collect more than four million bottles and cans annually, averaging 11,600 containers per day across the network.

This is expected to prevent approximately 637,400kg of CO₂ emissions each year, directly contributing to the UAE Net Zero 2050 and Circular Economy Policy goals, while encouraging sustainable behavior through positive motivation rather than obligation.

Last year, a single Sparklomat recorded over 13,000 containers collected in a single day, demonstrating the product’s potential when placed in high-traffic locations.

Al Marzooqi said: "At Tabreed, we believe that innovation and collaboration are essential to achieving the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision. This project with Sparklo reflects our commitment to decarbonisation through innovation and strategic partnerships, allowing us to make the places we cool more sustainable overall."

"By introducing smart recycling solutions in communities across Abu Dhabi, we are extending our sustainability efforts beyond our operations – creating real opportunities for residents and visitors to take part in climate action," he stated.

Maxim Kaplevich, Founder of Sparklo, said: "Sustainability works best when it’s built into people’s daily lives. Together, we’re addressing two sides of the same challenge: making the places where people live, shop, and spend time both more energy-efficient and more circular."

"This partnership shows how shared infrastructure and positive incentives can turn sustainability into everyday action, achieving real progress," he stated.

Maha Sallam, the Chair of Tabreed’s Social Sub-committee, underscored the importance of this initiative, adding: "This is a clear demonstration of the importance of community to Tabreed, positioning our name in the spaces people use the most in their everyday lives."

"Sustainability is a mindset shared across the entire company, with everyone aligned on the importance of even the smallest contribution. Every time we set aside our plastics and other recyclables to be properly processed, it’s a positive step and proof that we’re aware of our collective impact on the environment," she added.

This collaboration reinforces Tabreed’s 2024 sustainability commitments, including its Net Zero 2050 target, energy-efficiency retrofits, and supply chain decarbonisation principles. By integrating smart recycling infrastructure into its sustainability ecosystem, Tabreed continues to lead in advancing the UAE’s green transition through partnerships that create measurable, shared environmental impact.-TradeArabia News Service

