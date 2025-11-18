Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set to boost its sustainable energy efforts with a new waste-to-energy facility capable of processing 640,000 tonnes of waste annually, with plans to expand capacity to one million tonnes in the future.

The Ministry of Municipality recently organised a Market Exploration Forum for the country’s upcoming advanced Waste-to-Energy (WTE) project, held at the ministry’s headquarters with the participation of prominent private sector investors and developers.

Sharing the project details on the X platform, the Ministry stated that the forum served as a platform to present the project’s objectives, discuss the implementation timeline, and highlight the anticipated environmental and technological benefits. It also emphasised the importance of fostering stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure the project’s success.

The WTE facility is expected to have an initial processing capacity of 640,000 tonnes of waste annually, with the potential to expand up to one million tonnes. The project represents a strategic move toward modernising Qatar’s infrastructure while reinforcing the nation’s leadership in sustainable waste and energy management.

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the initiative aims to transform environmental challenges into investment opportunities, supporting sustainability goals and contributing to a zero-waste future. The project is set to play a pivotal role in promoting advanced energy solutions while enhancing environmental stewardship across the country.

As Qatar experiences a steady increase in waste generation, the country is stepping up efforts to address the resulting environmental and energy challenges through advanced waste-to-energy solutions.

The Ministry of Municipality has expanded the national waste-to-energy infrastructure to convert growing waste volumes into clean, renewable power. This initiative supports Qatar’s sustainable energy targets by reducing reliance on landfills and maximising the energy potential of municipal waste.

In 2024, the waste-to-energy facilities generated more than 277,000 megawatt-hours of renewable electricity, marking a major milestone in Qatar’s transition toward cleaner energy sources. The achievement reflects the country’s commitment to developing modern technologies that transform waste into valuable resources.

The Domestic Solid Waste Management Centre (DSWMC) in Mesaieed has played a central role, receiving around 828,000 tonnes of municipal waste annually (approximately 2,300 tonnes per day) and converting it into clean energy, producing about 277,000 megawatt-hours of electricity. The centre also generates more than 40,000 tonnes of fertilisers from organic and green waste.

The expansion of waste-to-energy operations contributes to cutting emissions, decreasing landfill use, and reinforcing Qatar’s growing circular economy. By diverting significant amounts of waste from traditional disposal sites, these initiatives help conserve land, reduce environmental impact, and promote sustainable resource management.

Complementing the waste-to-energy program, Qatar has rolled out state-wide smart waste-sorting systems. These systems have notably increased recycling efficiency, reduced reliance on landfills, and enabled more effective source-separated waste collection, unlocking greater recycling potential across the country.

The success of the smart sorting initiative has led to a measurable decline in the volume of waste routed to landfills, delivering direct environmental benefits and supporting national sustainability goals. Together, the waste-to-energy expansion and smart waste-sorting programs represent a major step forward in Qatar’s environmental progress. These efforts continue to strengthen the country’s circular economy model while advancing its sustainable development agenda.

