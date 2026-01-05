DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has developed an innovative smart solution for designing electricity distribution networks to support the effective planning of 11kV networks, improve design efficiency and reduce time and costs, thereby enhancing the reliability and sustainability of Dubai’s electricity distribution system. The solution supports DEWA’s efforts to promote innovation and advanced digital applications in the energy sector, and is currently being implemented within the power and water planning division.

“In line with the vision of the wise leadership to strengthen the integration of advanced technologies across key sectors to boost productivity and improve service efficiency, we have developed this smart solution, which reflects DEWA’s approach to embedding digital innovation as a core pillar in the development of planning and operations in the energy sector. By transforming multiple data sources into practical tools, the solution supports decision-making and improves performance efficiency. Designing electricity distribution networks using advanced software solutions reduces the time required to prepare plans, lowers costs and enhances design accuracy and flexibility. This, in turn, strengthens the readiness of the electricity network to keep pace with rapid urban and economic growth. These efforts support DEWA’s vision to build smart and sustainable infrastructure that contributes to Dubai’s long-term strategic goals in sustainability, innovation and operational excellence,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

The innovative solution comprises advanced software that creates two databases linked to network design software, enabling end users to design 11kV networks more efficiently. The network design software collects data from multiple sources, including peak load sheets, the SAP system and master single-line diagrams, then analyses and consolidates the data into a unified format that supports the preparation of accurate and clear designs.

The implementation of this smart solution has delivered tangible results, including reduced planning and design costs, shorter processing times and more streamlined and efficient electricity distribution network designs. This has enhanced the quality of engineering output and supported service continuity in line with the highest standards.

Abdulla Al Aghbari, Acting Executive Vice President of Power and Water Planning at DEWA, said, “This advanced software solution provides an effective tool for planning teams by integrating data from multiple sources into a single platform. It accelerates and improves design processes, and supports more efficient planning decisions. This innovation reflects the division’s commitment to adopting smart solutions that enhance the resilience of the electricity grid and support Dubai’s future growth requirements.”

This achievement underscores DEWA’s commitment to invest in organisational innovation and develop practical digital solutions led by its employees, reinforcing its energy sector leadership and supporting the development of a smart, reliable and sustainable electricity distribution network aligned with Dubai’s future ambitions.