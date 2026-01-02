MUSCAT,: Having overseen a sizable increase in renewable energy capacity in 2025, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) – the single buyer of electricity and desalinated water in the Sultanate – currently has around 1,600 MW of new solar and wind capacity under procurement, as part of an accelerating portfolio of investments aimed at decarbonising Oman’s power sector.

According to Abdullah Al Sawafi, Chief Energy Transition Officer at Nama PWP, the current procurement pipeline includes Al Kamil Phase I Solar IPP, targeting a capacity of 450–500 MW. In addition, Nama PWP has advanced plans for three mega wind farms in Mahoot, Duqm and Sadah, with a combined capacity of approximately 1,100 MW.

Al Sawafi noted in a post that these new projects build on a year of major milestones in advancing Oman’s renewable energy strategy. “We began the year with the successful commissioning of two solar IPPs—Manah Phase I and II—delivering a combined generation capacity of 1,000 MW and an annual output exceeding 3 TWh. These projects mark the third and fourth renewable energy ventures, complementing the Harweel Wind Farm and Ibri Phase II Solar Project.”

He added: “Building on this momentum, the tendering and procurement of Ibri Phase III was completed—Oman’s first co-located project integrating 500 MW of solar capacity with a 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) into the national grid. This was followed by the successful tendering of Dhofar Phase II Wind Farm, adding 120 MW to the Dhofar system, and the awarding of JBB Wind Farm Phase I, another 120 MW project—the first wind farm to be connected to the Main Interconnected System.”

Also envisaged for concurrent procurement is a new solar IPP in the Wilayat of Al Kamil wal Wafi, South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. With a proposed Phase I capacity of 450–500 MW, the Al Kamil Solar IPP will contribute to expanding utility-scale solar in Oman and supporting the country’s renewable portfolio target of 30% by 2030, while providing daytime generation that reduces reliance on gas-fired power plants.

The three mega wind farms, meanwhile, were first unveiled by Nama PWP in March 2024. Wind-swept Mahoot in Al Wusta Governorate will host one of the country’s largest wind IPPs, with generation capacity estimated at 342–400 MW.

A similar mega wind farm planned at Duqm will capitalise on the region’s attractive coastal wind regime. Its proximity to the Special Economic Zone at Duqm is expected to support industrial growth, while aligning with future demand from petrochemicals and export-oriented industries.

The Sadah Wind IPP will build on Dhofar’s growing renewable portfolio, reducing reliance on gas-fired generation in the governorate. It will leverage proven wind conditions already demonstrated by the Dhofar I Wind Power Project and the under-development Dhofar II Wind Farm.

“As we look ahead to 2026, we embrace the challenge of making even greater strides in energy transition—setting new benchmarks, exceeding targets, and reinforcing our commitment to sustainability,” Al Sawafi added.

