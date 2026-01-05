Arab Finance: Bank NXT announced that it has selected a range of solutions from IBM, in collaboration with Inspire for Solutions Development, as part of its digital banking modernization efforts, as per an emailed press release.

The deployment includes IBM Instana, IBM Turbonomic, and IBM Cloud Pak solutions, aimed at supporting the bank’s transition toward more efficient digital operations.

Through the implementation of these technologies, Bank NXT is establishing capabilities for real-time observability, automated resource optimization, and system integration.

The approach is intended to improve system stability, reduce service interruptions, optimize information technology resources, and support more consistent digital banking services for customers.

The initiative comes as Egypt’s financial sector continues to adopt more agile digital banking models.

Bank NXT is updating its core technology environment to address legacy system limitations and build a scalable digital foundation that can support evolving business needs.

The transformation is focused on improving operational efficiency, accelerating service delivery, and enabling smoother collaboration with financial technology partners while maintaining secure customer services.

To support application performance and resource efficiency, Bank NXT deployed IBM Instana to provide real-time observability across its digital banking applications, allowing for proactive monitoring and faster issue resolution.

In parallel, IBM Turbonomic is being used to deliver automated resource optimization across private hybrid cloud environments, helping the bank improve utilization levels, manage costs, and maintain consistent performance.

The bank also implemented IBM Cloud Pak for Integration and IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, running on Red Hat OpenShift, to bring multiple systems onto a unified digital platform.

This setup is intended to streamline operations, reduce system complexity, and support quicker development and deployment of new services.

The shift has enabled a continuous delivery model, improved cost management, and more reliable platform operations.

Capability development forms a key part of Bank NXT’s modernization program.

The bank is upskilling its teams through structured workshops and online training programs focused on observability, integration, automation, and DevOps practices.

This effort is aimed at strengthening internal expertise and supporting the ongoing expansion of digital services across its business lines.

As part of the engagement, Inspire for Solutions Development supported the establishment of the digital foundation underpinning Bank NXT’s transformation, covering observability, resource optimization, integration, and automation frameworks.

The collaboration also included knowledge transfer initiatives designed to enable Bank NXT’s teams to operate and further develop their digital environment independently.