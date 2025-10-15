Egypt’s Ministry of Environment, under the patronage of Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment, has launched the nation’s first-ever campaign to recycle used beverage cartons (UBC), in collaboration with the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA) and leading international and local companies.

Under the slogan “Turn the Carton, Earn the Turn,” the campaign aims to encourage citizens to separate and recycle cartons, raising public awareness about waste reduction and the circular economy.

The initiative unites key partners — Tetra Pak, Uniboard Egypt, Juhayna, and Beyti — and was launched at a major event in Cairo attended by Dag Juhlin Danfelt, Swedish Ambassador to Egypt.

Minister Awad affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting sustainable waste management, calling the campaign “a milestone in Egypt’s transition toward sustainable development and the realization of Vision 2030.”

She emphasized that the message “Separate, Collect, Recycle” empowers citizens to become active participants in protecting the environment.

Egypt’s first beverage carton recycling line — established in mid-2024 through a €2.5m investment by Tetra Pak and Uniboard Egypt — has an annual capacity exceeding 8,000 tonnes. Since beginning operations, it has recycled approximately 4,000 tonnes of used cartons into new paper products such as medicine boxes, tissues, and detergent packaging.

Yasser Abdullah, Head of WMRA, noted that the campaign integrates with Bekia, a digital platform that rewards households for recycling. “This is not just an environmental initiative — it’s a national movement toward shared responsibility,” he said.

Ambassador Danfelt highlighted Sweden’s commitment to environmental cooperation, noting that “this integrated initiative reflects a shared vision for sustainability and showcases Egypt’s leadership in advancing circular economy solutions.”

Wael Khoury, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Egypt, said the recycling line marks the culmination of six years of preparation. He added that during COP27, Egypt launched its first beverage carton recycling charter to align public and private sector efforts.

Seif Thabet, CEO of Juhayna, said sustainability has become central to the company’s operations, reporting a 9.3% reduction in carbon emissions per tonne since the baseline year and targeting a 31.8% cut by 2026. He noted that Juhayna’s Enmaa Farm has earned three major international sustainability certifications.

Chris Aboud, General Manager of Beyti, said the company recycles 25,000 tonnes of packaging materials annually and has reduced plastic use by 290 tonnes per year. “Achieving a circular economy requires engaging the informal sector, changing consumer behavior, and investing in infrastructure,” he said.

Sherif Al-Moallem, CEO of Uniboard Egypt, described the facility as the first of its kind in Egypt and Africa. “In just six months, we collected 4,000 tonnes and recycled 2,350 tonnes of cartons — proof of what collective action can achieve,” he said.

The campaign represents a major step forward in Egypt’s waste management and circular economy strategy. Officials called on more partners — public, private, and community-based — to join the national effort to turn waste into value.

