KUWAIT CITY - The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has awarded the tender for the development, management, and operation of the smart meter system and its communications network to the company that met all specifications and conditions, at a value of 2.022 million dinars.

The project is part of the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy’s efforts to modernize infrastructure and implement the latest global technologies in this field.

According to sources from the ministry, the tender and award details have been referred to the State Audit Bureau for review and feedback.

The project aims to develop the smart meter system, enhance data accuracy and reliability, promote rationalized consumption, increase operational efficiency, and ensure rapid response to malfunctions.

It also supports digital transformation and the adoption of international best practices in smart grid management.

The contract includes operating and maintaining the smart meter communication system, ensuring its integration with existing systems, and providing advanced technological solutions for real-time monitoring and data analysis.

This will improve the quality of service provided to consumers and is in line with the ministry’s strategic plans, under the Customer Service Sector, to enhance services, promote sustainability, and promote reliance on modern technologies to meet the demands of population growth and urban development in Kuwait.

