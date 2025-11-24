Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), Kuwait has announced that it had awarded a key contract to Indian construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for setting up 132/11kV substations within the South Sabah Al Ahmad residential development.

Under the KD43 million ($140 million) contract, L&T will be responsible for the supply, installation, implementation and maintenance of 10 main transformer stations in the South Sabah Al Ahmed N2, N4, N6 Area.

This is the second contract being awarded by PAHW for 132/11kV substation in South Sabah Al Ahmad residential city.

Last month it had signed up National Contracting Company (NCC) for a similar project.

As per the KD42.75 million deal, NCC will be responsible for the supply, installation, implementation and maintenance of 10 Main Transformer Stations in the South Sabah Al Ahmed N1, N3, N5 Area.-TradeArabia News Service

