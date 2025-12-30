Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) has awarded a major infrastructure contract worth KD 77.7 million ($253 million) to Khalid Ali Al Kharafi & Brothers for the development of the existing Shuwaikh Water Distribution Complex, thus reinforcing national efforts to strengthen water security and modernise essential utility networks.

Khalid Ali Al-Kharafi & Brothers is one of Kuwait’s leading contracting firms with a strong track record in large-scale utility and infrastructure developments.

The scope of work includes the construction, completion, maintenance, and development of the existing Shuwaikh water distribution complex, in addition to all associated and supporting works, said the ministry in a statement.

Once completed, the project is expected to boost the operational efficiency, reliability and capacity of the water distribution system, supporting the growing demand in Kuwait.

This strategic investment aligns with MEWRE’s ongoing efforts to modernise critical infrastructure and ensure sustainable and secure water services across the country, it added.

