Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare has awarded two contracts worth KD36.5 million ($119 million) for the supply, installation and maintenance of underground 400-kV cables to feed four main substations in South Sabah Al-Ahmad City.

The contracts, which cover cable works for four substations, will be completed within 26 months, reported Kuna citing a senior government official.

These contracts are part of the state's plan to secure electrical infrastructure for new residential cities and ensure the sustainability of vital services, stated Acting Director General Rashid Al Enezi.

The construction on power substations continues, with the first phase likely to be completed in July, it added.

Located 80 km south of the Kuwaiti capital, the South Sabah Al-Ahmad City is set to be the urban core for the country’s southern sub-region. The city will be home to an estimated 280,000 people, while creating another 145,000 jobs in a diverse range of industries including construction, medicine, manufacturing and culture, along with extensive green open spaces and multi-layered public transport systems that promote wellbeing and sustainability.

A 61.5 sq-km development, Sabah Al Ahmad City, was formed of ten neighbourhood clusters arranged around the city’s central business district, and bordered by a ring of light industrial buildings.

The central district boasts a sports stadium, museum, city university and a major city park, which forms the heart of the masterplan’s landscape strategy.

Al Enezi said infrastructure works in the city are recording advanced progress, with the main roads project achieving 75.8% completion last December, while residential infrastructure contracts are progressing on or ahead of schedule.

These projects form a key phase in establishing integrated electrical and service infrastructure, ensuring the city's readiness to receive residents and provide sustainable services in line with national urban development plans, he added.

