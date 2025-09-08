KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy intends to float a tender for the first phase of the 3,000-megawatt power plant project in Nuwaiseeb through the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), which was previously scheduled to be tendered through the ministry.

Sources from the ministry clarified that this step is a manifestation of the success of the private sector’s involvement in the implementation of energy projects.

Sources revealed that such a decision was taken after the successful tendering and awarding of major projects in the same manner, such as the North Zour Power Plant (Phases One, Two, and Three), Khairan Power Plant-Phase One, and Shagaya Power Plant (Phases One, Two, and Three).

Sources pointed out that these successes encouraged the ministry officials to transfer the Nuwaiseeb project to a public-private partnership, considering this approach reduces pressure on the general budget of the State.

Sources indicated that implementing projects under the BOT system ensures that no direct financial obligations are incurred on the public budget, which contributed to the preference for offering the Nuwaiseeb plant through the partnership system.

Sources said the ministry is in the process of contacting the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to request the cancellation of the global consultant’s tender previously issued for the project, with KAPP overseeing the preparation of the tender documents.

Sources added the Subiya Power Plant (Phase Four) is expected to be the last project to be implemented directly by the ministry, given the urgent need to operate it quickly to boost production capacity before completing new projects under the partnership system.

They indicated that the inclusion of the Nuwaiseeb power plant will bring the number of electricity and water production projects implemented by KAPP to five major projects, with a total capacity of 9,100 megawatts.

It is worth noting that the Kuwait Municipality previously handed over the Nuwaiseeb power plant site to the ministry, which decided to use combined cycle technology due to its high efficiency compared to traditional turbines. This technology is capable of producing more energy using less fuel, while reducing harmful emissions. It also offers flexibility in operating with multiple fuels and future expansion.

The following are the figures related to the Nuwaiseeb project:

-7,200 megawatts - total capacity of the plant in two phases.

- 3,000 megawatts - planned production capacity of the first phase that is expected to be tendered through KAPP.

- 9,100 megawatts - total capacity of the electricity and water production projects tendered through KAPP to date.

- Combined cycle - the technology used in the plant reduces fuel consumption and emissions and enables future expansion.

