French oil major TotalEnergies has obtained government permission for a new exploration permit offshore Lebanon, it said on Friday.
Total, which owns a 35% operating stake in the permit, will begin 3D seismic surveys on Block 8 with partners Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%).
The French company moved to hunt for natural gas in Lebanon in late 2022, following the government's landmark agreement of a maritime border with Israel in the Mediterranean Sea - though an initial exploration campaign on an adjacent block was disappointing.
"Although the drilling of the well Qana 31/1 on Block 9 did not give positive results, we remained committed to pursue our exploration activities in Lebanon," TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.
Initial work on Block 8 will survey exploration potential across 1,200 square kilometers (463 square miles).
(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris. Editing by Mark Potter)