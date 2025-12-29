Qatar - South Korea's Doosan Enerability (formerly Doosan Heavy Industries) has secured a major equipment supply order for a large combined-cycle power plant project in Qatar, thus reinforcing its position in the Middle East power generation market.

The contract, worth KRW130 billion ($88.5 million), was awarded by Samsung C&T, which is spearheading the engineering and construction of the Facility E gas-fired combined-cycle power plant, said a statement from Doosan Enerability.

The Facility E project involves the development of a 2,400MW power plant located around 10km southeast of Doha.

Once completed, the plant will play a critical role in strengthening Qatar’s electricity generation capacity to support rising power demand driven by population growth, industrial expansion and infrastructure development, it stated.

As per the deal, Doosan Enerbility will be supplying two 430 MW-class steam turbines as well as two generators and a range of auxiliary equipment essential for the Qatari plant operations.

The entire supply work will be completed by 2029 in line with the project’s overall construction and commissioning timeline, said the company in a statement.

The high-efficiency combined-cycle configuration will allow the facility to maximise power output while reducing fuel consumption and emissions compared with conventional thermal power plants.

The project aligns with Qatar’s broader energy strategy to enhance efficiency and reliability in its power sector while leveraging natural gas as a transition fuel, it added.

