KUWAIT CITY - The Board of Directors of the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), by a majority vote, approved in its meeting last Wednesday the request of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to award the tender for supplying, implementing, operating and maintaining the power lines for Khairan Thermal Power Plant and developing the infrastructure for the fuel receiving systems at South Zour Power Plant to the third lowest bidder who met the terms and conditions at a total cost of KD57.2 million.

The Agency mandated the ministry to prepare an estimated budget in accordance with Article 60 of Public Tenders Law No. 49/2016, after excluding the lowest bid due to non-compliance with the terms and technical specifications.

It also recommended extending the initial bid bond for all companies participating in the tender based on Article 40 of the same law.

This project is included in the plan of the ministry to develop fuel line reception systems at South Zour Power Plant in order to increase the efficiency of the fuel system used in electricity generation.

It also includes the establishment of feeder lines for Khairan Thermal Power Plant. Following approval from CAPT, the tender will be referred to the State Audit Bureau (SAB) for review and audit before final approval is granted, a contract is signed with the winning contractor, and work commences in accordance with applicable regulations and procedures.

In a related development, the ministry obtained approval from CAPT to award the contract for supplying high and extra-high voltage overhead power lines in various parts of the country to the second-lowest bidder who met the requirements, for a total value of KD8.069 million.

The lowest bid was excluded due to non-compliance with technical specifications.

Through this project, the ministry intends to modernize the electricity transmission network, expand power delivery to new consumers, and ensure uninterrupted service, especially during peak summer consumption periods.

