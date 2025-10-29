India’s engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured “large” grid infrastructure orders in Saudi Arabia.

The L&T division has won a batch of grid infrastructure orders for the construction of a 380 kV substation and transmission Lines in the Kingdom, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The first order is for the construction of a 380/33 kV gas-insulated substation. The work scope includes related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV transformers & reactors, and subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunications, HVAC, and firefighting.

The second set of orders involves the construction of 380 kV overhead transmission links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km.

As part of its National Renewable Energy Program, Saudi Arabia is upgrading its electricity grid to support a surge in renewable energy projects.

Transmission lines and substations are vital to scaling up and strengthening the country’s overall power infrastructure, the statement said.

The total value of the contract was not disclosed, but L&T estimates the value of “large” orders at INR 25 billion –INR 50 billion ($283- $566.79 million).

